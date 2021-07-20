Michigan reports 1,028 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths since Friday

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Michigan reported 1,028 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths since Friday.

The state is reporting numbers twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This brings the total to 898,626 cases and 19,862 deaths.

Canada to open border to fully vaccinated Americans

Canada will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens on Aug. 9.

Canadian officials said Monday it plans to ease restrictions with the U.S. next month by allowing citizens and permanent Canadian residents living in the country to travel across the border for nonessential travel.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.