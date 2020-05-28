Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking about COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Thursday

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a press conference on Thursday, May 28 to speak more about COVID-19 in the state.

She'll be speaking with Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun from Lansing at 3 p.m. You can watch live at fox2detroit.com/live if you cannot see the video player below.

Earlier on Thursday, Gov. Whitmer called on President Trump to authorize an extension of the Michigan National Guard through July 31 to continue to fight COVID-19. Right now the National Guard is only authorized by the president through June 24. The president's authorization will continue federal pay and benefits for members of the guard to help fight the spread of the virus.

Gov. Whitmer also spoke earlier this week on Tuesday and announced expanded testing for the coronavirus throughout the state. Now, employees who leave the home for work are eligible to be tested and more medical personnel can order a test.

Michiganders eligible for testing now include anyone who:

Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, including mild symptoms

Has been exposed to a person with COVID-19

Has been working outside their home for at least 10 days

Resides in any congregate setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Tuesday during the press briefing that about 14,420 tests are being done on average now per day in Michigan. She said we've processed more test results in the past three months than for all reportable diseases in all of 2019.

The state also released on Tuesday a new, interactive dashboard that shows real-time regional and county-specific data on COVID-19.

There's been no word yet from the governor's office what Gov. Whitmer may be speaking about on Thursday.

On Wednesday, she also spoke from Midland calling for a probe into why the two dams failed, resulting in thousands of evacuations and historic flooding in several mid-Michigan counties.