Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give COVID-19 update at 3pm on Tuesday

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give an update on the state's progress in the fight against COVID-19 following encouraging results reported by health officials over the weekend.

Gov. Whitmer and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will speak from Lansing at 3 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the player below or by going to fox2detroit.com/live

Whitmer diverged from her traditional protocol for lifting restrictions last week when she relaxed rules on only part of the state - particularly bars, restaurants, and retail outlets in the Upper Peninsula and the Greater Traverse City area. Unless someone owns a second home or has family in either of those two regions, the relaxed restrictions mainly impacted residents already living in the areas as both campgrounds and hotels remained closed.

Even with Michigan's Stay Home order extended until June 12, travelers still spread across the state for Memorial Day Weekend. While not a unique trend for Michigan, data from a website that tracks social distancing by measuring the change in average travel found residents have returned to pre-pandemic levels of travel.

RELATED: When will Michigan enter Phase 4 of reopening, and what it will include

Lifted restrictions and encouraging numbers showing a sharp decline in more cases and new deaths linked to COVID-19 indicate even Whitmer's orders aren't carrying the same weight they once did. As bans on small gatherings are lifted, retail outlets in more populated counties joined their northern Michigan counterparts in reopening on Tuesday.

On Monday, health officials reported 12 more deaths and 202 new cases of COVID-19, capping off its best three-day stretch of daily reports since the outbreak took off.

Advertisement

With most of the boxes in the Phase 4 column of Whitmer's MI Safe Start plan now checked, COVID-19's initial outbreak has cratered. As the state staggers its way to reopening, health experts may start focusing on the potential for a second surge in coronavirus cases. Officials will have to wait a couple of weeks before seeing what effects change in behavior and lifted restrictions will have on COVID-19.