Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Wednesday

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she will give an update on the state's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will both speak at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, which you can watch on this page.

Over the past few weeks and months, Michigan has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases as the state reports a positivity rate near 5 percent. With cases surging across the state, Washtenaw County issued on Tuesday a two-week stay-in-place order for University of Michigan students due to COVID-19 spike among students.

As part of the order, all UM undergraduate students living on campus, near campus, or in off-campus housing are ordered to stay in place until at least November 3.

Last week, Michigan's chief health officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun warned that the state could be beginning a second wave of the coronavirus as cases continue to rise. Daily case rates in Michigan have been over 1,000 10 days so far in October with two days topping 2,000 cases, the highest daily infection rate ever so far during the pandemic. Although, the state did say the record high reported on Thursday, Oct. 15 of 2,030 cases was attributed to a "system slowdown." The previous high was set in early April with 1,953 cases.

The nature of the governor's update was not released by Whitmer's office, however, MDHHS issued an emergency order allowing indoor visitations at residential care facilities for the first time since March.