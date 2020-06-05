Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to hold COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will update the state on its COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Friday.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, Whitmer will be joined by her chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. You can watch her speak below or by going to fox2detroit.com/live

Whitmer's Friday briefings usually carry a bit of news for residents across the state. Last Monday, she lifted the stay home order on the state and said restaurants and bars based in Michigan's more southern regions could reopen on June 8. Two weeks before that, she pivoted to a region-based approach for reopening the economy by allowing most places of business to return to work in the upper peninsula and the Greater Traverse City region.

Her previous extensions matched up with the state's first summer holiday as residents eager to break out of their self-quarantines eyed visits to residences further north for Memorial Day. With July 4 coming up next, Whitmer has indicated she'd like to continue the staggered process of reopening ahead of the summer holiday.

Currently, Michigan is in phase 4 of the state's reopening process. New COVID-19 cases have fallen and fewer deaths linked to the pandemic are being reported every day. The state has also eclipsed more than 15,000 daily tests, having screened more than 600,000 residents so far. To reach the "containing" phase will require more of the same - fewer deaths, fewer new cases, more testing, and contact tracing.

It's unclear how this week's protests will factor into the new cases. Even with the evidence of demonstrators wearing face masks, social distancing rules have not been applied during each gathering of people.

Health officials have said it usually takes a couple of weeks to see the impacts of new protocols linked to the virus, which means experts likely won't know what the effects of mass protests will have until days after the first one took place.

The protests have occurred at the same time retail outlets were allowed to reopen and small gatherings of people were permitted. While many local health officials, and some scientists at the federal level like Dr. Anthony Fauci have warned a second surge of cases could come in the fall, it's not out of the realm of possibility that a spike in more coronavirus cases comes sooner - especially in Detroit which had both the worst outbreak in previous months and some of the largest protests this week.