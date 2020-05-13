Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to update state on COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, to discuss how the state is responding to COVID-19 and the next steps.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Maureen Frances, a local realtor and Rachel Lutz a small business owner to talk about the MI Safe Start plan. FOX 2 will stream the press conference when it starts at 3 p.m. Watch in the player below or at fox2detroit.com/live

Gov. Whitmer did not provide further details of exactly what she would be discussing during her now-typical Wednesday press conference. Earlier in the day, she announced more than 31,000 state employees will take two unpaid days off every pay period for the next three months.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19, it’s clear that we’re facing unprecedented challenges that will lead to serious budget implications for the state of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “Utilizing this federal program keeps state employees working so they can continue to provide critical services to Michiganders and protects their paychecks so they can continue to support their families.”

The MI Safe Start program was announced last week by Gov. Whitmer and includes six steps to re-engage Michigan's economy in the COVID-19 pandemic and crisis:

UNCONTROLLED GROWTH: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high case levels with concern about health system capacity. FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system's capacity is sufficient for current needs. IMPROVING: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining. CONTAINING: Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained. POST-PANDEMIC: Community spread not expected to return.

Gov. Whitmer said last week that Michigan is currently in Phase 3, the flattening phase - and that's why also she extended the Stay Home Stay Safe order through May 28 on Thursday. Though, this new executive order allowed manufacturing workers, including employees at the Big 3 automakers, to return to work on Monday, May 11.

Advertisement

"We have to reengage like a dial, not a switch that goes on or off but a dial we can turn, and we can continue to turn the intensify up if everyone does their part. We have to remember the threat of a second wave is very real," she said.

As testing continues to increase across the state and cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining, we will progress into Phase 4.

READ MORE ABOUT THE SIX STEPS

Whitmer says that phase will include the opening of additional lower-risk businesses with strict safety measures such as retail, with capacity limits, and offices, though telework will be required if possible.

Once we move into Phase 5, that will allow increased size gatherings and for most businesses to reopen with strict mitigation measures. This includes restaurants, bars, schools and travel.

And the final phase, Phase 6, is when all businesses can safely reopen and events and gatherings of all sizes can occur, though likely with new safety guidelines and procedures. Social distancing rules will also relax in this phase.