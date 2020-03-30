Michigan Gov. Whitmer to give coronavirus update Monday

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be updating residents Monday on the state's efforts to combat the coronavirus spread in Michigan.

Speaking around 10:15, Whitmer will be joined State Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. FOX 2 will stream the press conference live. You can join in by watching on our website or on the our Facebook page.

Recording the state's largest single-day total of new coronavirus cases in Michigan on Sunday, the COVID-19 situation is proving to be a dynamic one. As cases spike and more counties confirm their first case or death linked to the outbreak, state health officials have adapted policies to meet the necessary restrictions to slow the spread.

Whitmer has signed an array of executive orders aimed at restricting the number of public places where transmission can happen, as well as providing financial and medical support to residents impacted by coronavirus.

A week ago, Whitmer mandated that all nonessential businesses close and people shelter-in-place. While it will be a couple weeks before officials can assess what sort of impact that executive order will have on the spread of coronavirus, it came not a moment too soon.

With more than 5,500 cases confirmed in Michigan as of Sunday, hospitals are struggling to keep up with providing enough ventilators to patients struggling to breathe and face masks and shields to protect nurses and doctors.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

