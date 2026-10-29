The Brief Michigan's prisons are rolling out new artificial intelligence features to determine the potential for violence among its inmates. Those incarcerated will be ranked based on a security level categorization. The Michigan Department of Corrections says the pilot will improve violence prediction by 30%.



Michigan's prisons are rolling out a new system for classifying those incarcerated in its facilities.

The classification system makes use of artificial intelligence to determine how dangerous its prisoners are. From there, inmates will be given a security level designation based on the pilot program's determination.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says the new system will improve its predictions for future violence perpetuated by inmates by 30%.

Michigan Prisoner System Category

Dig deeper:

There are four security levels that inmates will be categorized into, with level 1 for individuals deemed the safest and Level 5 the most dangerous:

Level 1

Most movement and activities

Focus on reentry preparation, education, and skill-building

Level 2

Structured environment and many programs

Emphasis on education, evidence-based programming, and positive routines

Level 4

Increased supervision and controlled movement

Evidence-based programming focused on behavior, substance-use interventions, and high school equivalency completion

Level 5

Most restricted movement with close supervision

Evidence-based programming focused on violence prevention and therapy for behavior

There is no level 3 designation.

Security level designation used by the Michigan prison system.

Zoom out:

The department's pilot will kick off on Dec. 1, 2026, according to a news release.

The pilot program was developed by Recidiviz, a criminal justice-based nonprofit that uses technology to improve outcomes among incarcerated individuals. It is used in 19 states.

Instead of assessing the potential for violence among inmates on a scheduled basis, the pilot program will make those determinations in real time.

"Classifying prisoners at the security level that fits their current behaviors and needs keeps everyone safer — the individual, other incarcerated people, and correctional staff," said Director Heidi E. Washington. "I am optimistic that this pilot’s use of evidence-based and historical data has created a tool that is dynamic, objective, and will strengthen the security of our facilities."

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Why you should care:

According to the Safe Inside Project, prisons in the U.S. reported a 77% increase in assaults on staff by inmates. There was also a 54% increase in assaults between inmates.

The new program is a response to that uptick in violence.