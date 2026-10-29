Michigan prisons using AI to determine inmate potential for violence
(FOX 2) - Michigan's prisons are rolling out a new system for classifying those incarcerated in its facilities.
The classification system makes use of artificial intelligence to determine how dangerous its prisoners are. From there, inmates will be given a security level designation based on the pilot program's determination.
The Michigan Department of Corrections says the new system will improve its predictions for future violence perpetuated by inmates by 30%.
Michigan Prisoner System Category
Dig deeper:
There are four security levels that inmates will be categorized into, with level 1 for individuals deemed the safest and Level 5 the most dangerous:
Level 1
- Most movement and activities
- Focus on reentry preparation, education, and skill-building
Level 2
- Structured environment and many programs
- Emphasis on education, evidence-based programming, and positive routines
Level 4
- Increased supervision and controlled movement
- Evidence-based programming focused on behavior, substance-use interventions, and high school equivalency completion
Level 5
- Most restricted movement with close supervision
- Evidence-based programming focused on violence prevention and therapy for behavior
There is no level 3 designation.
Security level designation used by the Michigan prison system.
Zoom out:
The department's pilot will kick off on Dec. 1, 2026, according to a news release.
The pilot program was developed by Recidiviz, a criminal justice-based nonprofit that uses technology to improve outcomes among incarcerated individuals. It is used in 19 states.
Instead of assessing the potential for violence among inmates on a scheduled basis, the pilot program will make those determinations in real time.
"Classifying prisoners at the security level that fits their current behaviors and needs keeps everyone safer — the individual, other incarcerated people, and correctional staff," said Director Heidi E. Washington. "I am optimistic that this pilot’s use of evidence-based and historical data has created a tool that is dynamic, objective, and will strengthen the security of our facilities."
Why you should care:
According to the Safe Inside Project, prisons in the U.S. reported a 77% increase in assaults on staff by inmates. There was also a 54% increase in assaults between inmates.
The new program is a response to that uptick in violence.
The Source: The Michigan Department of Corrections was cited for this story.