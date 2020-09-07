Michigan reports 1,156 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over past two days

On Monday, September 7, Michigan announced there were 1,156 cases confirmed and four deaths in the past two days as the state has stopped reporting cases on Sunday.

As of Monday, Michigan has a total of 107,371 confirmed cases since the virus was first identified in the state in March and 6,538 deaths have been linked to the virus.

There does seem to be a bit of a discrepancy in the state's reporting. On the state's cumulative dashboard, it reports 107,368 cases but on the homepage, it reports 107,371.

You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.

Last week, the state said it will no longer be announcing new cases and deaths on Sundays, citing erratic data and lower testing being conducted on weekends. Instead, Sunday's data will be rolled into Monday's reports.

“At this time, reporting on Sunday rather than Monday is not critical to our understanding of the virus,” said MDHS Director Robert Gordon. “This change will allow staff who have not had a real day off since February to get some relief and allow the department to prioritize more valuable data reporting, including school outbreak information.”

This week will be a chance for more businesses to resume operations as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday, Sept. 3: gyms can start reopening Sept. 9. That same day, she also announced organized sports can resume - both gyms and organized sports have strict safety measures in place to slow or prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also spoke at the news conference last week and gave context to the state of the pandemic in Michigan right now.

CASES PER MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY

Overall, Michigan is seeing an average of 59 cases per million people per day.

The Detroit region is still seeing the highest cases and currently has 66 cases per million people per day but that rate is continuing to decrease.

The Traverse City region and Upper Peninsula both have over 40 cases per million people per day and health officials are watching both areas closely. The Traverse City region has seen an increase over the past three weeks and both regions continue to have cases higher than they did a few months ago.

The Grand Rapids region has seen a recent increase in case rate and is at 59 cases per million people per day. Its percent positive rate has also increased.

The Saginaw region is at 56 cases per million people per day but has been trending downward.

The Kalamazoo region is at 50 cases per million people per day and has been increasing.

The Jackson and Lansing regions are both under 40 cases per million people per day and have been declining.

TESTING AND PERCENT POSITIVE

Testing continues to look good. Dr. Khaldun said Michigan is testing more than 30,000 people per day, which is more than 2% of our state's population every week.

She also said last week Michigan ranked 5th in the country for the number of daily tests.

She said the percent positive overall in Michigan has decreased to 3.1% from 3.3% the week prior.

The goal is to get the percent positive below 3%, which would indicate community spread is not happening.

OUTBREAKS

Over the past week, local health departments have identified 93 new outbreaks.

Michigan officials are now also beginning to work with local health departments to be able to identify and publicize outbreaks at schools. Dr. Khaldun said that information is expected to begin being available in mid-September.

CONTACT TRACING

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

