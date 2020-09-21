Michigan reports 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths over past two days

On Monday, September 21, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths have been linked to the virus over the past two days.

Currently, Michigan is reporting a total of 117,406confirmed cases and 6,665 deaths that are linked to the virus since the outbreak started in March.

You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.

Meanwhile, Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun spoke at the governor's most recent news conference last week and gave context to the state of the pandemic in Michigan right now.

CASES PER MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY

Overall, Michigan is seeing a case rate of 57 cases per million people per day, which is a slight increase from last week's case rate of 55 cases per million people per day.

The Detroit, Saginaw and Traverse City regions all have declining case rates. Detroit and Saginaw have more than 40 cases per million people per day, and while the case rate here is declining the positivity rate is increasing.

The Traverse City region has 31 cases per million people per day and the test positivity is below 3%, which can indicate community spread isn't happening.

The other five regions in the state have increasing case rates.

The Kalamazoo and Jackson regions remain at over 40 cases per million people per day. The Grand Rapids, Lansing and Upper Peninsula areas have increased to more than 70 cases per million people per day. These increases are, in large part, because of outbreaks associated with colleges and universities.

However, our deaths remain steady and we're seeing an average of less than 10 per day.

Information from Gov. Whitmer's 9/16 news conference

TESTING AND PERCENT POSITIVE

Testing continues to look good. Dr. Khaldun said Michigan continues to test more than 30,000 people per day, which is more than 2% of our state's population every week.

The overall percent positive rate in Michigan has increased from 3.7% from 3.2% the week prior.

The goal is to get the percent positive below 3%, which would indicate community spread is not happening.

OUTBREAKS

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

CONTACT TRACING

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

