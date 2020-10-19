Michigan reports 2,909 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths over past two days on Monday, Oct 17

On Monday, October 19, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 2,909 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths over the past two days, as the state no longer reports COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sundays. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,454 per day, the state said.

The totals in the state are now at 144,897 cases and 7,010 deaths. You can see case rates and deaths from weeks prior below.

Last week, Michigan's chief health officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun warned that the state could be beginning a second wave of the coronavirus as cases continue to rise. Daily case rates in Michigan have been over 1,000 10 days so far in October with two days topping 2,000 cases, the highest daily infection rate ever so far during the pandemic. Although, the state did say the record high reported on Thursday, Oct. 15 of 2,030 cases was attributed to a "system slowdown." The previous high was set in early April with 1,953 cases.

In the graph above, you may other peaks since the start of September that appear higher than those totals. Those numbers are Monday reported cases and are reflective of cases over two days, Sunday and Monday.

"It is very possible this is the beginning of a second wave," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan chief medical executive. "The virus has not changed. It is an opportunist. If people are not wearing masks, if people are gathering, if people are not washing their hands, it will spread."

Following the warning, the Michigan House of Representatives and Senate approved bills extending unemployment benefits, increasing liability protection for health care providers offering services, and reversing a nursing home policy that allowed elderly patients infected with the virus to be placed in facilities where non-infected patients were located.

Michigan updated its list of coronavirus outbreaks, cases in schools and universities with more than 5,000 cases in educational institutions on Monday.

OUTBREAKS

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.

CONTACT TRACING

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

