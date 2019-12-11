Michigan sports betting, Internet gambling close to passing

With support from the governor and the legislature, Michigan is poised to legalize sports gambling soon.

Sports betting and Internet gambling are expected to generate millions each year in state revenue.

"As I understand the bills, I plan to sign them," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

But that comes at a cost -- there will be regulations, more restrictions, and more parameters. Lawmakers say they want to make sure kids don't start betting on sports on the Internet.

"Hopefully your kid has some kind of sense, and hopefully you do your job," said Matthew Horton.

Abe Maroue is a former gambler who is worried about the possible downside of legalizing sports gambling.

"It's gonna hurt the wrong people," he said. "The people that never gambled before on those things, now they're gonna do it."

One concern Gov. Whitmer had was that it would affect the lottery. Instead of buying in, people might turn their attention solely toward sports betting, which takes away money for schools.

"As far as the lottery goes, I don't think it's going to affect it. A lottery player is a lottery player," said William Nalou, owner of Greenfield Party Shoppe.

For those who like to gamble on their favorite team, it's gonna be a whole new ball game.