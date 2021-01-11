Michigan State Capitol Commission likely to ban open carry of firearms Monday

The collateral effects from last week's riot that overran the U.S. Capitol are continuing to ripple around the country in the form of protest, social media platform changes, and government policies.

Today, the Michigan State Capitol Commission is expected to vote on banning the open carry of firearms into the building where the legislature congregates.

Following drama from a president-stoked riot that descended on the Capitol, which forced out the Capitol Police chief and invited mountains of criticism over steps that law enforcement didn't take to prepare for the potential for violence, the vote is expected to go through FOX 2's Tim Skubick reports.

While the timing of Monday's vote lines up with last week's unrest, calls for a ban on the open carry of firearms inside the capitol have been growing for months.

In April of 2020, during one of many protests organized in Lansing in 2020 by conservative groups upset with coronavirus lockdown restrictions, several men armed with semi-automatic weapons and tactical gear came face-to-face with law enforcement.

Eventually, some of them found themselves on the balcony above where lawmakers were debating mask and lockdown rules.

FROM SEPTEMBER: Capitol Commission rejects 2 proposals to ban guns at Lansing capitol building

The public outcry for changing policy on open carry has grown ever since. Some, like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have even linked parallels between the armed protest in Michigan last spring to the riot last Wednesday.

"We are an outlier in Michigan in allowing weapons in our Capitol and permitting political intimidation and domestic terrorist into our Capitol armed with weapons," said the Michigan House Democratic Leader Christine Greig.

Instead of stopping gun carriers outside the state House and Senate offices, Michigan State Police will monitor the entrances of the building and screen people before going in.

Groups like the NRA and other pro-gun lobbies are expected to challenge the rule in court.

Last week, State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he supported a gun ban.