Michigan State Police: check Halloween candy for THC edibles

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The Brief In a social media post, Michigan State Police encouraged parents to check their kids' Halloween candy before they start eating. Police said marijuana or THC edibles can resemble gummies or traditional candy. Officials also encouraged families to cary flashlights and wear reflective clothing while trick-or-treating.



Law enforcement officials in Detroit are encouraging parents to check their kids' Halloween candy before they start eating.

Police: Parents should check for THC edibles in Halloween candy

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the Michigan State Police, Second District — which covers the Detroit metropolitan area — asked families to keep a vigilant eye out for drugs that resemble candy.

"Parents, make sure you inspect all candy and treats your children receive before allowing them to eat anything," the post reads. "Pay close attention to packaging and labels to ensure treats are actually candy and not marijuana (THC) edibles, which can sometimes resemble traditional candy or gummies. If something looks suspicious, is unfamiliar, or is not in its original packaging, do not allow your child to consume it."

Dig deeper:

Police also asked families to carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing while trick-or-treating.

"Drivers, Slow Down: Expect increased pedestrian traffic in neighborhoods," police said. "Stay alert, eliminate distractions, and watch for children who may unexpectedly enter the roadway. Halloween should be a night filled with fun, laughter, and great memories. A little extra awareness can go a long way toward keeping everyone safe."