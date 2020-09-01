Michigan's EGLE to discuss dam failure report in afternoon news conference

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on the investigation into the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.

The department will be discussing their initial report to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the dam failures in May in mid-Michigan.

The report summarizes the response actions by EGLE and other agencies following the dam failures. It also provides a status update for the ongoing independent forensic investigation of the failure.

Immediately following the dam failures and flooding in Midland and Gladwin counties, Gov. Whitmer requested that EGLE provide an incident update by Aug. 31, 2020.

