Milwaukee police, ATF responding to 'active shooter' on Molson Coors brewing campus

Milwaukee police were responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of an active shooter.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn't have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Chicago tweeted that they were "responding to the scene of an active shooter at the MIllerCoors Building in Milwaukee, WI." The FBI was also responding.

The incident occurred at a sprawling campus that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

Police cordoned off an area near the Molson Coors Beverage Company complex in Milwaukee Wednesday amid what they called a "critical incident." (FOX6 Milwaukee)

FOX6 in Milwaukee posted a photo of an employee's phone screen with an apparent company text message alerting employees to an "active shooter on campus" and urging them to "find a safe place."

Another MillerCoors employee told FOX6 that she and her colleagues were placed under lockdown amid an “intense situation.” The employee shared video with the local FOX afiiliate of police arriving at the scene and said that she and her coworkers were not being allowed to leave the campus.

According to FOX6, a nearby public school was also placed on lockdown, along with a local Humane Society location.

WISN-TV reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Traffic was being diverted around the area as police established a media staging area nearby. Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the "active" site for “officer safety purposes.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.