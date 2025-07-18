Missing: 3-year-old Terri Brock Winter illegally taken by mother, say Southfield police

article

The Brief Southfield police say a 3-year-old was taken by his mother who does not have custody. Terri Brock Winter was taken by mother Teri Brock who refused a court order to return him on July 17. Police say she may have left the state and fled to the area of Oregon, Ohio, and Toledo, Ohio.



Southfield police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 3-year-old boy.

Terri Brock Winter is described as a Black male with brown eyes and brown hair, unknown height and weight.

The backstory:

Police say that Terri was taken by Teri Brock, who is his mother. A court order was issued for Brock to return Terri to his biological father, Lance Winter.

According to police, Brock has refused to return Terri to his father. Brock allegedly refused to bring him to court on July 17.

Brock has had parental rights removed and Winter is the sole guardian for Terri, police say.

It is believed that Brock left the state of Michigan and fled to the area of Oregon, Ohio, and Toledo, Ohio.

Southfield police say it is unknown if Terri is in any danger.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Terri Brock Winter is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

Photo credit Southfield police