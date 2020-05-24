Monroe Officer shot while on duty, authorities confirm 

Authorities have confirmed that a Monroe police officer was sent to the hospital after being shot in Monroe Sunday night.

Police responded to Dixie and Ternes for a carjacking. As officers were looking for the car, one female officer got out of her car and was shot twice by two suspects.

The suspects fled the scene, but were arrested shortly after.

The officer, a 15-year-police Vet, is currently in the hospital and undergoing surgery.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.



