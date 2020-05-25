Monroe Police officer in serious, but stable condition following Sunday carjacking incident

A Monroe Police officer is a serious but stable condition after being shot while attempting a traffic stop on two suspected carjackers Sunday night.

During an exchange of gunfire, Cpl. Renae Peterson was hit twice by bullets while on Dixie Highway near I-75.

The officer initially made the attempted traffic stop after spotting a vehicle involved in a potential carjacking earlier Sunday.

During the initial incident that sparked the violence, a female driver was beaten with a gun and had her car stolen around 8 p.m. While investigating the area, Peterson spotted the stolen vehicle and tried calling out to it. The suspects then began shooting at the officer, striking her multiple times.

"Upon exiting the vehicle the officer was shot. The reports that we have, the officer was shot twice," said Capt. J.D. Wall, of the Monroe Police Department. "It's like having a family member hurt. We're not a large department, more like a smaller community and this really hits home when things like this happen.

The suspects fled on foot as Peterson, a 16-year veteran of the police force was transported to Mercy Health hospital in Toledo. She received several surgeries on the bullet wounds in her lower torso.

"I know who she is and I'm just praying for her that she'll be okay," said Georgina Barboza, a witness.

Peterson was named officer of the year in 2016.

While the first victim and car owner is expected to be okay, Sunday's shooting paints a grim portrait of recent history for the police department. This was the third officer to be injured following exchanges of gunfire in the last eight months.

The two suspects involved in the incident were eventually arrested and are awaiting formal charges. The investigation has been handed over to Michigan State Police for further review.