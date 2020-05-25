Monroe Police officer injured after attempted carjacking arrest leads to gunfire

A Monroe Police officer is an unknown condition after being shot while attempting a traffic stop on two suspected carjackers Sunday night.

During an exchange of gunfire, the 15-year veteran of the department was hit twice by bullets while on Dixie Highway near I-75.

The officer initially made the attempted traffic stop after spotting a vehicle involved in a potential carjacking earlier Sunday.

During the initial incident that sparked the violence, a woman around 8 p.m. was beaten with a gun and had her car stolen. The Monroe Police Officer then spotted the stolen vehicle and tried pulling it over, where she was hit.

"Upon exiting the vehicle the officer was shot. The reports that we have, the officer was shot twice," said Capt. J.D. Wall, of the Monroe Police Department. "It's like having a family member hurt. We're not a large department, more like a smaller community and this really hits home when things like this happen.

The officer was transported to a Toledo hospital for surgery.

"I know who she is and I'm just praying for her that she'll be okay," said Georgina Barboza, a witness.

While the initial victim is expected to be okay, Sunday's shooting paints a grim portrait of recent history for the police department. This was the third officer to be injured following exchanges of gunfire in the last eight months.

The two suspects involved in the incident were eventually arrested and are awaiting formal charges. Police also recovered a gun from the scene.