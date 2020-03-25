More than 1,000 more coronavirus cases confirmed Monday in Mich.; 52 more deaths

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 continue to increase by the hundreds every day in Michigan, we’ve likely still not seen our peak.

Sunday, March 29 was the first day since the outbreak began on March 10 that the new number of daily cases was less than the day before, but officials are urging we’re still not on the other side of this outbreak yet.

“If anyone says there’s one particular date where we know this is going to peak or we know how many people are going to get it, are going to die — it’s just not true right now,” the state’s medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Monday morning. She projected it would be “several weeks” before we likely reach our peak in cases.

Then later on Monday the state again confirmed more than a thousand new cases - 1,012 to be exact - and 52 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,498 cases and 184 deaths.

“We know that this number is going to continue to go up. Despite our aggressive efforts, this is to be expected. We will not see the benefit of these aggressive efforts for a little while and that’s why it’s so important everyone continues to do your part,” Whitmer said.

In the next few days, the numbers are likely to continue to rise even more significantly after Detroit ramped up testing in the city last week Friday.

Officials set up a site at the old state fairground that can handle around 400 tests a day. Those results will take a few days to come in as they are being sent to and processed at a lab in New Jersey.

On Monday, new cases were reported in Antrim, Delta, Houghton and St. Joseph counties. Kalamazoo County reported its first death.

Advertisement

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Another 836 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Sunday, March 29, along with 21 more deaths, brings the state's total to 5,486 cases and 132 deaths.

At the beginning of this week cases in Michigan were at 1,300 on Monday, showing how the cases have gotten exponentially greater - but it's also a sign that testing is becoming more available in the hardest-hit areas of southeast Michigan.

Sunday also marked the first day after an 18-day streak in which the new number of cases was lower than the prior day's.

New cases were reported this day in Cheboygan and Osceola counties. The first deaths were also reported in Hillsdale, Isabella and Jackson counties.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

The state reported 993 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Saturday, March 28, skyrocketing the total of infected people in the state to 4,650.

A total of 111 deaths were reported. Detroit leads the state with 30 deaths amid 1,377 total cases.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

The state reported 801 more cases Friday, March 27.

Five counties reported their first cases Friday: Crawford, Dickinson, Gogebic, Gratiot and Huron. Gogebic County also reported its first death.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Michigan reported another 564 new coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Thursday, March 26, bringing the state's already high number of coronavirus cases to 2856 and the total deaths at 60.

The past three days showed dramatic increases every single day as the state continues to test more and more people for coronavirus.

The following counties confirmed their first fatalities from the virus: Genessee (63 cases, 1 death), Mecosta (1 case, 1 death), and Tuscola (2 cases, 1 death).

There were seven new counties with confirmed cases: Cass, Ionia, Mecosta, Missaukee, Oceana, Shiawassee, and Van Buren. The virus is now in almost every county in the Lower Peninsula but just one county in the U.P. - Marquette.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

App users can click on the map here

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Michigan reported 507 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths on Wednesday, March 25 as the number of confirmed tests continues to rise at a rapid rate bringing the state’s total to 2,298. The state’s official death record is also now at 43.

Wednesday was the single largest jump in confirmed cases, beating the previous record set just 24 hours earlier.

The unofficial epicenter of coronavirus in Michigan is still in the Detroit area where Detroit reports 12 deaths (705 total cases), Wayne County reports 9 deaths (417 cases), 10 deaths in Oakland County (543 cases), and 7 deaths in Macomb County (281 cases).

Livingston County has also reported its first death from the virus.

Among the counties who now have cases are Marquette and Luce.

STAY AT HOME ORDER

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-home order. The strict order came with a warning that a million people in Michigan could need hospital beds if Michiganders keep going out in public and spreading the illness, especially if unknowingly.

The stay-home order lasts for at least three weeks and is in efforts to start slowing the spread of the virus to help preserve hospital staff, beds and ventilators.

You can get more details about what can and cannot be done under the stay-home order here.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said a 50-year-old police captain had died from complications after catching Coronavirus.

"This is a reminder of why Gov. Whitmer's order was so important. It is not just elderly people who are dying of this disease," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "Something about it, young individuals are severely affected as well."

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.