More than 62K without power across Southeast Michigan - check DTE outage map here

A wind advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon in Metro Detroit. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph possible, along with light rain showers, have brought power outages to thousands.

As of 10:03 a.m. on Thursday, these high winds have left 62,812 without power, in Southeast Michigan. DTE does not have an estimated time when repairs will be made, though you can check the DTE outage map here.

Some 333 DTE crews were out working to restore power, around 10:30 a.m. Fox 2's weather team is updating the weather round the clock.

High winds had knocked out power in a bevy of places around Southeast Michigan. DTE's outage map reported outages in Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, as well as portions of west Wayne County and St. Clair County.

Portions of Monroe County were also experiencing outages.

Residents in St. Clair Shores posted images of entire power lines leaning over the street. Over in Oakland County in Berkley, a broken pole with power lines was leaning over residential homes.

Trees falling down have also been a hazard since early Thursday morning. In Dearborn, a resident's vehicle had a massive tree fall on it, breaking the windshield.

Others were seeing trees uprooted in their backyard.

When Michigan faces storms and high winds, it’s important to stay safe. According to DTE’s storm tips, be sure to stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines, along with anything they are in contact with, such as puddles of water.

Make sure you keep children and pets away too. Additionally, if you see any yellow barrier tape, be sure never to cross it as it may be around downed power lines.

Fences of any kind, but especially metal, need extreme caution as they conduct electricity after a storm. Also avoid downed power lines. If one falls on your car, remain inside until emergency crews arrive.

As for portable generators, be sure to never use them inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly if over inhaled. When keeping them outside, be sure it is away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

You can report a downed power line to DTE online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800-477-4747.

