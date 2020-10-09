Movie theaters, bowling alleys can reopen today across Michigan

article

Movie theatres across the state of Michigan are set to reopen today, Friday, Oct. 9 - with some major changes, of course.

Capacity will be limited to 20% with socially distant seating in full effect. Patrons will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking. Theaters chains in Michigan are reopening under these health and safety guidelines.

Under the order, they can open with a capacity limited to 20 people per 1,000 square feet or 20 percent of fixed seating capacity with a maximum of 500 in the state's largest venues.

Phoenix Theater in Livonia will show its first feature, "Unhinged," starring Russell Crowe at 11:40 a.m. To help with social distancing, the theater chain is also doing reserved seating where two seats must remain empty between groups.

MJR theaters are also offering showing times at their locations beginning this afternoon.

Emagine theaters will reopen all of its locations at 3 p.m. Friday. The chain is also offering free tickets to frontline workers between now and Oct. 15.

Bowling alleys, amusement parks and certain other entertainment venues - such as performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, climbing facilities and trampoline parts - can also reopen today.