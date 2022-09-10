MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

article

Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.

The reason that he swerved is unknown.

According to MSP, the driver lost control of the semi, crashed into the construction cement barrier, and then rolled over into the eastbound side of I-96. The semi hit two cars driving eastbound.

Crash on I-96 near Kent Lake Road (photo: Michigan State Police)

Minor injuries were sustained by the semi-driver and one of the car drivers, although the involved cars had heavy damage. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The semi lost about 200 gallons of fuel onto the road and possibly in the drainage, said MSP.

Eastbound I-96 is still shut down with traffic exiting onto Kent Lake Road. Only the left lane is closed on the westbound side.

MDOT says there's no estimated timeframe for when the freeway will be reopened. The freeway will remain closed pending cleanup and further investigation according to MSP.