MSP investigates second fatal wrong-way driver crash in 24 hours on I-696

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way driver crash that happened 24 hours after another unrelated crash on I-696.

According to MSP's preliminary information, a 2022 Ford F-150 was driving westbound on I-696 around 4:30 a.m. MSP says a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-696.

Both vehicles were traveling in the center-right lane and struck each other head-on, said MSP. No witnesses or 911 callers reported a wrong-way driver according to MSP.

Both drivers, and only occupants, were killed instantly in the crash, said MSP.

Officials say neither driver has been identified. Once the medical examiner arrives on the scene, identifications can be made and MSP troopers will notify the families, said MSP.

"We are trying to determine why the driver of the Jeep was driving the wrong way." said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We will need to wait for autopsy results to see if impairment is a factor. But again, this is another example of poor driving behavior leading to the loss of lives".

The westbound freeway at Greenfield remained closed during the investigation but has since been reopened.

