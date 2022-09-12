MSP: Michigan man arrested after sending woman child porn on Facebook Messenger

A northern Michigan man allegedly sent videos of child porn to a woman on Facebook Messenger.

According to Michigan State Police, the Gaylord woman reported in May 2021 that she received two videos of a child performing sexual acts. Police said Camryn Leigh Guiney, 21, of Gaylord, sent the videos.

During a long investigation, police searched a home, as well as Guiney's electronic devices and social media accounts.

The Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant Friday, and Guiney was arrested that same day without incident.

He is charged with one count child sexually abuse activity, one count child sexually abusive activity – distributing or promoting, and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material. He was given a $5,000 cash surety bond.

Guiney returns to court Thursday.