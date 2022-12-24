MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over

A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night.

MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.

A car didn't move over for the emergency vehicle and was driving too fast for the road conditions caused by winter weather. The driver lost control of his car and struck one of the cars from the unrelated 3-car crash.

That car was pushed into the trooper, said MSP. The trooper suffered several broken bones and internal injuries from the crash.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

MSP reminds drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle on the shoulder with its emergency lights activated.

