Multiple people shot, including EMT personnel, in series of attacks in Tucson; missing children safe

A series of attacks Sunday afternoon in Arizona ended with five people shot, including one fatality, and three children who were reported missing have been found safe, Tucson police said. The suspect in the attacks was critically wounded by an officer.

"That dude shows up and just starts blasting at people," said a person, identified only as Marcos. "Who would expect to be shot at while you’re trying to help someone?"

A 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew around 3:45 p.m. on July 18, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets.

The driver of the ambulance, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The man was in critical condition and the woman was stable.

Then, the suspect is accused of driving up to the scene of a nearby house fire and shooting at firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames, the chief said. One neighbor was shot in the head and died. A firefighter was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed another neighbor’s head.

Marcos tripped and scrapped his leg trying to run, as a firefighter saved his life.

"I tripped. That’s when I scrapped my leg, and I thought I was done for. He’s just going to walk over here and pop, pop, pop," said Marcos.

A "badly burned" body was found inside the home that was on fire, and "two or three" children who lived there were missing, Magnus said. Officials said on Monday three children have been found safe.

A police officer responding to the scene encountered the suspect a couple of blocks away, the chief said. Police said the suspect rammed his SUV into the officer’s vehicle and opened fire. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect, critically wounding him, the chief said. The officer was not injured.

"This is a highly tragic, really horrific incident, with many unknowns," Magnus said.

The investigation was ongoing. It was unclear what prompted the attacks.

