Michigan Election 2022: When are polls open and closed on Nov. 8?

Michigan's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with several important races including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general's office, plus three ballot proposals.

Michigan Election Day guide and where to find results for Nov. 8, 2022

Thousands of voters have already filled out their ballots and voted absentee - which you can do until 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. But if you prefer the more traditional way of performing your civic duty and voting, you need to make sure you know where you're headed, when you can arrive, and how late polls will stay open.

We put together these commonly asked questions about the 2022 Election - from where to vote, when to vote, and how to get election results, find it all here:

What time do polls open in Michigan?

Polls across Michigan open at 7 a.m. local time. There are 83 counties in Michigan and all but four of them are on Eastern Time, meaning they'll all be open at the same 7 a.m. ET.

Four other counties in the far western portion of the Upper Peninsula will open at 7 a.m. CT, which will be 8 a.m. ET.

What time do polls close in Michigan?

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time, which means for 79 counties, at 8 p.m. ET, the polls are closing. The other four counties close at 8 p.m. CT.

You don't have to cast your vote by 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., your vote will still be counted.

How to find my sample ballot?

The state of Michigan makes it simple to see a sample ballot.

You can check what your ballot will look like by entering your name, date of birth, and zip code on a State of Michigan website. You will also be able to see your registration status, your polling location, and information about your absentee ballot.

View your sample ballot here. (Note: This website may take some time to load.)

Where do I vote in Michigan?

Even if you've voted at the same location every year, you want to be extra sure nothing has changed.

If you have recently moved, haven't voted before, or forgot your voting location, just check the Michigan website.

All you have to do is fill out the basic information: your legal name, birth month and year, and zip code. Click ‘search by name’ and you'll see all the information you need. You can also search by your driver's license as well.

The link explains your local elections calendar, polling location, the clerk for your jurisdiction, and includes information if you want to do an absentee ballot.

Under the clerk’s information is a phone number and email contact information if a voter has any other questions.

It also lists the polling hours, which are all the same: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. We have to say local time because there are four counties in the Upper Peninsula that are on central time.

Before you do any of that, you need to make sure you're registered to vote. Click here for information on registering to vote.

Can I still register to vote in Michigan?

Yes! In Michigan, voters can register until the day of the election.

To register to vote the day of the election, you will need to bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk's office.

To be eligible, you must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Michigan resident, and you must have been a resident of the city where you will be voting for at least 30 days.

Proof of residency includes a Michigan driver’s license or state ID; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a paycheck or government check, or other government documents.

Interactive map: Michigan Election results for Nov. 8, 2022

What is Michigan voting on?

The 2022 Midterm Election will likely prove pivotal to the future of the country as there are several Senate seats and Congressional seats that are being contested across the country.

Here in Michigan, most eyes are on seven major races

Governor

7th Congressional District

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Ballot Proposal 1 - limiting term limits and requiring financial disclosures

Ballot Proposal 2 - changes to voting laws

Ballot Proposal 3 - abortion on the ballot

We broke down all seven races and what the potential outcome is for every single one of them here.

How to find Michigan Election Results?

Michigan's election results are going to be delayed - we've known that all year. That being said, we will be tracking results from the state of Michigan all week long.

