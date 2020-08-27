No injuries reported after suspects fired at Detroit officers during unrelated traffic stop

Police have three suspects in custody after individuals fired shots at Detroit officers Wednesday night.

After two units had made a traffic stop and two arrests, they were waiting for a tow truck when a white Kia Sorento drove by and shots were fired from the vehicle. It was near McNichols and Telegraph, forcing the closure of the road for an investigation.

Police located between 5-10 shell casings on Telegraph.

There were no injuries to any police officers and no evidence of bullet impacts to any surrounding areas.

"Police officers were out here working hard, getting guns off the street and making the city safe and for no reason what so ever. This person was completely unrelated for what they were here for, so it's befuddling and it's upsetting," said Capt. Micheal Dicicco. "Of course these are my people out here and all the citizens should be upset when things like this happen to officers who are trying to keep them safe."

The suspects under arrest include two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, as well as a 14-year-old girl. They were arrested in the area of Outer Drive and Blackstone.