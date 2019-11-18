Northbound 275 closed at Ford Road because of crash between semis, SUV

Northbound 275 has been closed at Ford Road because of a crash involving two semi-trucks and a car that appears to be sandwiched between the two trucks under the Warren Road bridge in Canton.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the highway was closed around 11 a.m. Monday for the three-vehicle crash.

When SkyFOX arrived above the crash, a passenger car was spotted wedged between the two semi-trucks and firefighters were using the jaws of life to cut into the vehicle.

According to Michigan State Police, there were no serious injuries in the crash and firefighters are still working to remove the driver of the passenger car between the two trucks.

Northbound 275 is closed for the crash.