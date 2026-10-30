Missing 77-year-old woman in Novi found
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NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Novi say they found a missing elderly woman who was last seen Friday evening.
What they're saying:
Novi police were asking residents to help look for 77-year-old Holly Turner Welch, who was last seen at around 6 p.m. leaving Brookdale Senior Living on 45182 W. Park Drive.
She was last seen wearing gray clothing and carrying a purse and paper drawing pad, officials say.
Welch has dementia, according to her caregivers, and may be confused or disoriented. Officials say she does not have a car or phone.
She does not have access to a vehicle or cell phone.
Police later said she was found safe and returned to her home.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Novi Police Department for details in this report.