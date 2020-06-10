Numerous trees down on east side as Grosse Pointe hit by storm damage

After severe storms rolled through southeastern Michigan, some residential pockets suffered down trees, power outages and plenty of clean up.

DTE Energy is reporting more than 176,000 customers without power Wednesday evening, while plenty of trees have been reported down.

Photo by Kevin Roseborough



In Grosse Pointe reports have come in from the area of Moross and Mack particularly hit hard.

Although severe storm warnings have expired, strong wind gusts are expected to continue to tonight according to FOX 2's Rich Luterman with some gusts up to 50 miles an hour.

Track outages near your house with the DTE outage map

Track outages near your house with the Consumers outage map

Photo courtesy Kelly Bidigare

