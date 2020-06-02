Oakland and Macomb County to reopen public pools on June 8

In accordance with Michigan's loosening restrictions on business and public space, Oakland and Macomb County will allow their public pools to reopen June 8.

Following a lift of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home order, Michigan's most populated county will rescind its emergency health order that closed public swimming pools indefinitely. Before announcing plans to repeal it, that order had been extended on May 27.

Under Whitmer's new rule change, outdoor public swimming pools can reopen with capacity restrictions, while indoor public swimming pools must remain closed.

As of Tuesday, the Wayne County Health Department had yet to issue an order regarding its public pools reopening.

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The rule does not apply to the two waterparks in the county, which will remain closed for the rest of 2020. That order affects Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights and Waterford Oak Waterpark in Waterford.