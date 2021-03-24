Oakland County deputies deny man bathroom, beat him when he couldn't hold it, suit says

A lawsuit has been filed against eight Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies and the county itself after a man says when he was arrested, he was badly beaten and forced to hold his bladder until he couldn't hold it any longer and then beaten again for uncontrollably urinating on the wall.

The plaintiff in the case has filed a lawsuit against Oakland County and eight deputies for the 2020 arrest where he says deputies refused to allow him to use the bathroom and then beat him for doing so.

According to the lawsuit, the Roseville native was arrested by deputies Ryan Coady and Kurtis Harrison on July 24, 2020, around 2 a.m. The lawsuit doesn't say why he was picked up but did say that he told both deputies he needed to use the restroom 'very badly'.

About 90 minutes later, he was taken by Harrison to the Oakland County Jail where he said again he needed to go to the bathroom. While being processed, he said he was searched by deputy Tyler Bachman, who he "begged' to use the bathroom.

The suit claims Bachman and another deputy were both present at this time and both refused to let him go. Instead, he said Bachman called for backup even though "it was quite clear that (redacted) did not pose a threat and that he very badly needed to use the restroom."

According to the man, the deputies were going to escort him to a specific cell to strip him naked for no other reason than to humiliate him. A total of seven deputies arrived to escort him to the cell where he was ordered to take off his clothes, which he did.

The lawsuit alleges that there is a custom in the jail to humiliate and/or beat anyone who the deputy perceives is questioning their authority. The man's attorney says it is referred to as "contempt of cop". The man was in severe discomfort and was using offensive language with deputies, his attorney says.

After taking off all of his clothes, the man stepped towards a toilet that where Bachman was standing and blocking.

The lawsuit alleges that after being searched several times and stripped naked, it was obvious he posed no threat and there was no reason not to allow him to use the bathroom. However, when he stepped towards the toilet, his attorney said Bachman either punched or hit him with his forearm.

The man said he simply could not hold it any longer and started to uncontrollably urinate on the wall.

In response to this, he alleges that Bachman grabbed him and threw him down, and then beat him. All other deputies either joined in or stood by and watched the attack before they all left the cell.

The man was released the next day and went to Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, and was diagnosed with and treated for abrasions of multiple sites, acute cervical sprain, blunt head trauma, and multiple contusions.

The man is suing the department deputies for violations of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments saying that there was no lawful basis for him to be stripped or make him wait a "painfully lengthy" time to use the bathroom.

He's seeking unspecified monetary damages in the lawsuit.

The named deputies in the suit include Deputy Tyler Bachman, Deputy Joshua Raczka, Deputy Michelle Francisco, Deputy Steven Carter, Deputy Brent Schipani, Deputy Joshua Swalwell, Deputy Richard Rackley, and Deputy Kevin Bilbia.

The suit also names Oakland County as a defendant.

FOX 2 is reaching out to Oakland County and the Sheriff's Office for comment on the lawsuit.