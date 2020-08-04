Oakland County Executive primary results

Current Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter was appointed to finish the term after the death of Patterson in August 2019.

There are two races for Oakland County, one is for the term that ends on Dec. 31 and a new term.

You can see the primaries for the current term and next term for both Democrats and Republicans below.

Democratic Nomination

Dave Coulter (Incumbent - appointed to replace L. Brooks Patterson in 2019)

Andy Meisner

Republican Nomination:

Mike Kowall

Jeffrey Nutt

Below is the Democratic primary for the executive term ending 12/31/20

Below is the Republican primary for the executive term ending 12/31/20

Below is the Democratic primary for the new term, starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Below is the Republican primary for the new term, starting Jan. 1, 2021.