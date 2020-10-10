Oakland County Sheriffs investigate an 18-year-old shot in the head in Pontiac

The Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Thrope street that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Deputies, Star EMS, and the Waterford Township Reginal Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Thorpe street for a person laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim who has been identified by family as Kris Grant-Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a large group was gathered at the scene and was dispersed without any incidents.

Police say there are three suspects, the first and the Driver of the suspected vehicle is an unknown white man wearing a green shirt, the second and front-seat passenger is an unknown white female with black curly hair, thin, in her late teens, and possibly has a small nose piercing.

The third suspect and back seat passenger is an unknown white man, thin, wearing a pink shirt and baseball hat. The suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored 4-door vehicle.

An autopsy has been scheduled and this incident remains under investigation.

