Off-duty officer critically hurt in crash with wrong-way driver on the Lodge

A Detroit police officer was seriously hurt when she was involved in a multi-vehicle accident caused by a wrong-way driver Sunday night on the Lodge Freeway.

The officer was off-duty at the time and is now in critical condition at the hospital.

The three-car crash happened in the southbound lanes near I-75 overnight.

Michigan State Police say the driver of a Chevy Silverado was going northbound in the southbound lanes. The driver crashed head-on into a BMW sedan, which was going southbound in the same left lane as the wrong-way driver.

The Silverado then went across the road and crashed into a Kia Optima, which was in the center lane.

MSP says all vehicles had extensive damage and all drivers had to be cut out by emergency responders.

The driver of the BMW is the officer in critical condition. The driver of the Kia is in stable condition and the wrong-way driver has minor injuries.

MSP says impaired driving may be a factor in the crash.

Authorities have not yet given the name of the officer involved, and it's unclear right now which city she works for. An earlier version of this story stated incorrectly that she was a Detroit officer.