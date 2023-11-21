Expand / Collapse search

Officer-involved shooting closes Big Beaver Road in Troy

By and Nour Rahal
FOX 2 Detroit

The suspect then began to ram into vehicles, attempting to flee, according to police.

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - East Big Beaver Rd. in Troy is closed due to a police-involved shooting after officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

While in traffic, officers attempted to box-in the driver on east Big Beaver Rd., west of Daley St., the Troy Police Department posted on Facebook. The suspect then began to ram into cars, attempting to flee.

A passenger was also in the vehicle, which was stolen out of Southfield, according to police. The passenger sustained minor injuries as a result of the suspect striking cars to escape.

A Troy police officer, on-foot, shot the suspect in the upper body, stopping the vehicle, said Troy police Capt. Josh Jones. 

The suspect was then apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment; they are in stable condition. The passenger also received medical attention.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of E Big Beaver Rd. and Rochester Rd. until a full investigation is conducted.