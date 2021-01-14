Orlando server rescues boy from abusive home after passing him note, police say

article

An Orlando waitress is being hailed a hero after helping a boy escape from a possibly abusive home, police said.

During a news conference on Thursday, Flavaine Carvalho said she was working on her day off at Mrs. Potato Restaurant on South Kirkman Road on New Year's Day when she noticed at one of her tables, everyone got food except an 11-year-old boy.

She said when she asked if something was wrong with the food, the stepfather, Timothy Wilson II, told her he was going to eat dinner at home later.

That's when she said she noticed bruises on his face and arms.

"I could see he had a big scratch between his eyebrows," Carvalho said. "Couple of minutes later, I saw a bruise on the side of his eye. So I felt there was something really wrong."

Carvalho says she wrote the boy a note that read, "Do you need help? Ok" and stood behind his parents where they couldn't see. After several attempts, police say that he signaled yes. Police were immediately called.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Report: Disney World could be used as COVID-19 vaccine center

Timothy Wilson II was arrested on one count of 3rd Degree Child Abuse. Wilson was arrested a second time on January 6 and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Child Neglect.

Detectives also interviewed the child's mother, Kristen Swann, who reportedly admitted to knowing about the abuse and failed to seek medical care for her son. She was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Neglect.

The boy was taken to get medical attention -- that's when horrific injuries and details were discovered.

"What this child had gone through, it was torture," police said during a news conference. "Seeing what that 11-year-old had to go through, it shocks your soul."

Not only was the boy underweight for his age, but he described abuse that police labeled as torture.

"He said ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door. He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly. He also said he didn’t get to eat on a regular basis as punishment."

Police say the boy was also forced to do planks for 30 minutes at a time. If he failed, he would be beaten.

The couple's 4-year-old child was also removed from the home.

MORE NEWS: Orlando officer injured after suspected car thief slams into cruiser

The owner of Mrs. Potato praised her employee for her quick-thinking – and for saving the boy’s life.

"We are extremely proud. This has to encourage people that if you see something, say something."

Carvalho says if she could see the boy again, she would just want to give him a big hug.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android