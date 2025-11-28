Passenger threat made on flight from DTW to Los Angeles forces plane to return to terminal

article

A threat made by a passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit Metropolitan Airport headed to Los Angeles caused the plane to return to the terminal shortly after takeoff.

Video posted to social media Friday night showed a flight attendant announcing the return to the terminal to the passengers. The attendant told passengers that "a threat" was made by a passenger and that authorities were going to interview everyone on the flight.

"The authorities are in control of devices and everything else," he told the passengers.

Spirit Airlines did not respond to a request for comment Friday night.