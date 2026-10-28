Perry's Pizza in Clawson closing after 46 years

The Brief Perry's Pizza in Clawson is closing after 46 years in business. The Oakland County restaurant blamed the economy making it difficult for small businesses. Their last day will be Nov. 8.



A beloved pizza restaurant in Clawson is shutting its doors after 46 years in business.

Perry's Pizza announced on social media it would be officially closing in November.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision, and we want to share it with the people who have meant so much to us over the years."

Perry's Pizza Closing

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Perry's Pizza will close on Nov. 8.

In a post on social media, the restaurant's owners thanked its customers and staff for joining them during its decades in business.

"To our past and present staff: thank you for all your hard work and for being part of this journey. We couldn't have done it without you.

"Most of all, I want to thank my family for sticking by my side through this adventure. Your support has meant everything to me and I look forward to spending more valuable time with you."

The owners blamed a struggling economy making it difficult for small businesses to survive.

"Food costs have continued to rise, utility costs have gone up dramatically in the past few years along with day to day operation cost."