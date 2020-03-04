Police at barricaded gunman situation at home in Warren

Police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman Wednesday morning at a home in Warren.

This started around 1:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Jewett, which is near Stephens and Van Dyke Avenue.

Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer says a man inside the home has a gun and that shots were fired, but no one has been hit. It appears to be an ongoing domestic situation.

Drivers in the area are urged to avoid the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.