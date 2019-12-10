Police detective among multiple dead in Jersey City

A police detective and several other people were killed in connection with a gun battle in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The dead included two suspects and three bystanders, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said. Detective Joe Seals was gunned down in a cemetery, Kelly said.

Then the violence continued at a kosher supermarket, where police found five people dead. Two of the dead were "the bad guys"—the suspected gunmen, Kelly said, and three were civilians.

Two other police officers were wounded, officials said. They were treated at Jersey City Medical Center and released.

"Our officers were under fire for hours," the chief said.

The dramatic scene unfolded in an area that has a Catholic school, a few convenience stores, a kosher supermarket, and a hairstylist. There is also a synagogue and a church in the area.

30,000 students were locked down in their schools for hours as the situation unfolded.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that he had been briefed on the unfolding situation.

Law enforcement personnel walk near the scene following a shooting in Jersey City, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019. (AP)

Here's what we know: Heavy gunfire heard for more than an hour 1 police detective dead; 2 police officers injured 5 people found dead in a grocery store ​​​ ; believed to be 2 suspects, 3 civilians Several schools locked down for several hours



"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," Murphy said in a tweet.

Twitter user Keldy Ortiz posted video with the sounds of rapid gunfire. Bursts of gunfire had been going on for around an hour in the city, just across the river from Manhattan.

"They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago." — Witness Andy Patel

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting site and said there had been consistent gunfire.

"I can hear the gunshots. It's like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets," said Patel.

MLK Drive was also cleared of any pedestrians. Video from the scene shows officers taking aim from a corner while heavily armed police stand outside a school.

In another clip posted online, a long stream of armed officers with weapons pointing in several directions walk down a sidewalk.

Several schools in the area have been placed on lockdown and people in all schools in neighboring Bayonne were also ordered to shelter in place.

First responders and law enforcement personnel walk near the scene following a shooting in Jersey City, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019. (AP)

Jersey City school boards officials were working on a plan to get students home from school hours after their normal dismissal time.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were responding to the scene to help in the investigation.

Law enforcement guard near the scene following a shooting in Jersey City, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019. (AP)

The New York Police Department sent emergency services personnel to Jersey City, and its counterterrorism unit was monitoring the situation, although terrorism was not believed to be connected to the situation.

The NJ State Police Benevolent Association asked for prayers for officers in Jersey City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.