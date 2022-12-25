Police investigate a fatal shooting Christmas morning on Detroit's northeast side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Christmas Day on Detroit's northeast side.
The Detroit Police Department said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. for a body found near John R Street and Lantz Avenue.
Officers on the scene found a person who appeared to have been shot inside a car. EMS pronounced the person deceased at the scene.
Investigators said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.
DPD's Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.
