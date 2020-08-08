Police investigate critical accident that may have been caused by a shooting

Detroit Police are investigating an accident that may have been caused by a shooting.

Police say it all unfolded Saturday morning around 5:00 in the area of Grand River and Ohio. The victim, a 39-year-old man, was standing behind his car when someone allegedly started firing shots. At that point, a woman inside of a 2018 Silver Toyota attempted to flee the location, but lost control of her car and allegedly struck the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital by medics, where he was listed in critical condition.

As of right now, the circumstances surrounding the accident are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.