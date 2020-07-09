Police investigate reports of shots fired in Westland Shopping Center

An active police scene is unfolding at Westland Shopping Center Thursday after a report of shots fired.

According to an employee/ witness, two or three black males began arguing inside of a perfume store. One man pulled a hand gun and fired 2 shots at another. All involved persons fled the mall on foot. Police say this is not an active shooter situation.

There does not appear to be any injuries at this time and no immediate threat, officials say.

Westland officers were assisted by numerous neighboring agencies in order to search and secure the scene. Officers at the scene will continue to investigate.

