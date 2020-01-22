Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting in Warren during attempted robbery

Published 
FOX 2 Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Warren that happened during an attempted robbery. 

We're told the victim was walking home from a concert around 3 a.m. when he was approached by a suspect in the area of Eight Mile and Hoover. 

We're told the two got into a gunfight. It appears the suspect was hurt in the shooting. He's in custody in the hospital right now. 

Police haven't given any other details. 