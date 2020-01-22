Police investigating shooting in Warren during attempted robbery
article
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Warren that happened during an attempted robbery.
We're told the victim was walking home from a concert around 3 a.m. when he was approached by a suspect in the area of Eight Mile and Hoover.
We're told the two got into a gunfight. It appears the suspect was hurt in the shooting. He's in custody in the hospital right now.
Police haven't given any other details.