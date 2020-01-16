Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Sterling Heights

Police are looking for a second suspect in Sterling Heights Thursday morning believed to be part of an armed robbery.

We're told police were searching an apartment complex on Strawberry Lane in the area of Hall Road and Van Dyke for the suspect.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. in Warren. We're told two people allegedly robbed a friend of about $400 in a possible drug deal. Then then drove off to the apartment complex.

We're told one person is already in custody.

Police haven't yet given a description of the second suspect.