Police recover supplies worth $50K that was stolen from Detroit Axe site

Detroit Police have recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and supplies that were stolen from a construction site.

The theft occurred sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning at the new Detroit Axe site that was set to open this year. Surveillance footage from across the street spied a black pickup truck drive onto the property then leaving hours later with a trailer attached.

The trailer was full of equipment owned by Venator Contracting Group, LLC. that was being used to build the new business. Police were able to recover the trailer after its owner saw some of his items were for sale online. After setting up a time to purchase some of the items, the owner contacted the police.

The owner and the police met the suspects at a Marathon Gas station on Livernois near I-94, busting two men. The supplies are worth almost $50,000.

Dave Schatzberg, a head supervisor with Venator said besides supplies, the thieves also made off with appliances that were going to go into the venue, located in Corktown.

"They took all kinds of restaurant equipment, upright freezers, freezers and refrigerators, icemakers and ice bins," Schatzberg told FOX 2 Thursday.

Detroit Axe, a business that lets customers chuck axes at wooden boards with targets on them, already has one location in Ferndale. The Corktown location would be the second.